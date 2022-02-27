DC police investigate deadly shooting outside of Dunbar High School

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in northwest D.C.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of N Street, just outside of Dunbar High School, around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Michael Whitehead, 32, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Investigators have not revealed any details about what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.