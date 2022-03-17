DC Police identify suspect in murder case where victim was holding baby, hand of another child

DC Police have identified a suspect in a murder case where a father was shot on a sidewalk earlier this month in front of his two young children.

Police say the man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Sedrick Miller, was shot early on the morning of March 4 in the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northeast D.C. He was walking with a 5-year-old and holding another child in a car seat.

Police have identified Jarrell David Harris, 27, as a suspect in this case. FOX 5 has obtained two of his previous mugshots, his appearance between 2018 and 2019 changing drastically.

Harris is not yet in custody. He is wanted for a charge of first-degree murder while armed. If you have any information on this case, please contact MPD.