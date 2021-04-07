Shots-fired suspect dead after jumping off DC overpass, being stunned by Parks officer

A man who allegedly led police on a chase from Alexandria and into Southeast D.C. died after jumping off an overpass and then being hit with a stun gun Wednesday night.

According to Alexandria police, they were responding to a complaint about gunfire in the 800 block of North Patrick Street when they found multiple homes that appeared to have been shot at.

When they found a suspect vehicle with four in it, they sped away from the scene.

Police were able to catch up when the suspects crashed on I-295 above Malcolm X Avenue in Southeast.

The driver reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and then leaped over a jersey barrier on the overpass, landing on Malcolm X Avenue.

D.C. police – who weren’t involved in the pursuit – are investigating the incident.

They say Anthony Louis of Southeast was conscious and breathing when an ambulance arrived, but he lost consciousness as they transported him, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Parks police say the officers who were involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

Three other suspects – who were in the vehicle – are facing charges in Alexandria in connection with the shots fired incident, including 41-year-old Joseph Stokes, 37-year-old Shawn Pendleton, and 37-year-old Antoine Thomas – all of D.C.

