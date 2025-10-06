Expand / Collapse search

DC police ID teen fatally shot in northeast

Updated  October 6, 2025 11:19am EDT
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have identified the teenager shot and killed Friday in northeast Washington.

Teen identified

Authorities say 17-year-old Jermaine Durbin was found with a gunshot wound around 7:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411. 

Reward offered

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

