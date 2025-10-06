DC police ID teen fatally shot in northeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have identified the teenager shot and killed Friday in northeast Washington.
Teen identified
Authorities say 17-year-old Jermaine Durbin was found with a gunshot wound around 7:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.
Reward offered
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
