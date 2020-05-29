DC police ID suspects charged in shooting death of 13-year-old Shaw boy

D.C. police have identified four suspects who they say were responsible for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy at a home in Shaw.

Police released their names shortly after D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham revealed in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 that they’d made arrests in the case.

Malachi Lukes

Malachi Lukes was shot and killed in the afternoon on March 1 along the 600 block of S Street.

On Friday, Aaron Brown, 24, Reginald Steele, 21, Koran Jackson, 19, and Tyiion Freeman, 20, were all charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Newsham said investigators worked with the community and were able to make one arrest Thursday and two additional arrests Friday morning. Newsham said police anticipate an additional arrest later Friday of a suspect who is already in a D.C. jail.

"The four people that are responsible for that little boy's death hopefully will be held accountable for taking that kid's live unnecessarily," Newsham said.