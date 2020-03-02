13-year-old boy identified as victim killed in deadly weekend double shooting in DC

Authorities have identified the victim killed in a deadly double shooting from this weekend in the District as a 13-year-old boy.

Police identified the victim as Malachi Lukes. They say the shooting was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of S Street. Officers say they arrived and found Lukes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators say a second juvenile victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.