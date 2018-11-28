DC police ID suspect in Benning Road homicide
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have identified a man who they believe is behind the shooting death of a young model and photographer in Northeast.
Police believe 20-year-old Malik Morris shot two victims in the 1800 block of Benning Road on Monday afternoon, killing 20-year-old Randall Francis.
Investigators say Francis was dead when they arrived at the scene around 1:49 p.m. Police do not believe the second victim's injuries are life threatening.
Morris is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder.
If you know where Morris is, call police at (202) 727-9099.
