DC police ID man shot dead in broad daylight; $25,000 reward offered

9:49AM
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot dead in broad daylight Saturday in northwest D.C.

Police say they were called to the 5500 block of 7th Street around 1:25 p.m. for a shooting. They found 36-year-old Alonzo Jessie Atkins suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

