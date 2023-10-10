Authorities have identified the man shot dead in broad daylight Saturday in northwest D.C.

Police say they were called to the 5500 block of 7th Street around 1:25 p.m. for a shooting. They found 36-year-old Alonzo Jessie Atkins suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC police ID man shot dead in broad daylight; $25,000 reward offered

Investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.