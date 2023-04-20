DC police hosts drug take back day
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is partnering with the DEA for a prescription drug take back day on Saturday, April 22.
In honor of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, MPD and the DEA are teaming up to "provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender dispensed pharmaceuticals and medications to law enforcement officers for destruction."
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked, according to MPD.
Last year, 721,093 pounds of pharmaceuticals were surrendered in the month of April.
Prescription drugs can be surrendered on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the following locations:
- First District Station
- Fifth District Station
- First District Substation
- Sixth District Station
- Second District Station
- Sixth District Substation
- Third District Station
- Seventh District Station
- Fourth District Station
- University of the District of ColumbiaCongress Heights Campus
- Fourth District Substation
- Howard University-College of Pharmacy
- Benning Library
- Mount Pleasant Library
- University of the District of Columbia Van Ness Campus
- University of the District of Columbia Bertie Backus Campus