DC police hosts drug take back day

The Metropolitan Police Department is partnering with the DEA for a prescription drug take back day on Saturday, April 22.

In honor of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, MPD and the DEA are teaming up to "provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender dispensed pharmaceuticals and medications to law enforcement officers for destruction."

The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked, according to MPD.

Last year, 721,093 pounds of pharmaceuticals were surrendered in the month of April.

Prescription drugs can be surrendered on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the following locations: