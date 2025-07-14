The Brief DC police enforced a weekend curfew zone in Navy Yard targeting youth gatherings. No arrests were reported as officers focused on engagement and outreach. Violations may bring fines or community service, with the curfew subject to renewal.



A new juvenile curfew zone took effect over the weekend in the Navy Yard neighborhood, marking the city’s first targeted curfew expansion in response to ongoing safety concerns.

The extended curfew, in place July 11–13, supplemented the citywide summer curfew already in effect across the District. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said that authorities reported no arrests or incidents.

Navy Yard enforcement

What we know:

In designated zones, unaccompanied teens age 17 and under are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more after 8 p.m., with exceptions for work, sponsored or First Amendment activities.

D.C. police say the move follows a string of rowdy incidents, including 23 recent juvenile arrests. Officials said a "teen takeover" in May was part of the reason for both the citywide curfew and the expanded enforcement in Navy Yard.

Youth curfew rules

What's next:

The goal, according to police, is not widespread arrests — but to connect young people and families with city services and positive summer programs.

Officers maintained a highly visible presence in the area, engaging with teens and informing them of the new rules.

Penalties for curfew violations can include community service and fines up to $500. While the initial emergency legislation proposed a 15-day curfew zone, the Council trimmed it back. Police may request a renewal if needed.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC police enforce expanded juvenile curfew in Navy Yard