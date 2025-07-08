DC tightens youth curfew after chaotic weekend

The Brief DC moved its youth curfew up to 11 p.m. citywide after weekend unrest. In high-incident zones like Navy Yard, curfew enforcement begins at 8 p.m. Officials say the 90-day order follows arrests and illegal fireworks activity.



Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended and expanded the city's youth curfew through the end of summer following another weekend of large, unruly teen gatherings, including incidents involving illegal fireworks.

Curfew rules expand

The curfew, previously set at 12:01 a.m., now begins at 11 p.m. citywide. In areas with high incident rates, such as Navy Yard, the curfew starts as early as 8 p.m., officials said.

Crackdown follows arrests

What we know:

The latest crackdown follows a weekend disturbance where teenagers ignited fireworks in traffic. Police arrested 28 individuals, 20 of whom were under 18, and seized more than 400 fireworks.

Residents say the new curfew is a start but more needs to be done. Some in the area support curfews for youth supervision, while others prefer stronger, responsive policing instead.

This emergency curfew is now in effect for the next 90 days, covering the rest of the summer.

