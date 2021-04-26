DC police confirm hack attack

D.C. police confirmed for FOX 5 on Monday that they’d been targeted by hackers.

READ MORE: DC to pay $1.6M for 2 lawsuits over excessive force during Trump inauguration protests

The department said it was uncertain how extensive the attack was, or what had been accessed.

READ MORE: DC cop cars totaled after officers drag race in NE, says commander

According to police, they’ve reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In an email, the police told FOX 5:

Advertisement

We are aware of unauthorized access on our server. While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter.



