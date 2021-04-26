Expand / Collapse search

DC police confirm hack attack

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. police confirmed for FOX 5 on Monday that they’d been targeted by hackers.

READ MORE: DC to pay $1.6M for 2 lawsuits over excessive force during Trump inauguration protests

The department said it was uncertain how extensive the attack was, or what had been accessed.

READ MORE: DC cop cars totaled after officers drag race in NE, says commander

According to police, they’ve reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In an email, the police told FOX 5:

We are aware of unauthorized access on our server. While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter.


 