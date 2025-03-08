DC Police Chief Joins ‘Motivation with Marissa’

The Brief D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith joined FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell for a live version of "Motivation with Marissa." Chief Smith discussed her journey making history as the first Black woman to lead both MPD and the U.S. Park Police in her career.



D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith came from humble beginnings to assume the top position with the Metropolitan Police Department.

She opened up about her journey, which began in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where she was raised in foster care at age 13. Through all her struggles, she managed to not only succeed, but make history as the first Black woman to lead both MPD and the U.S. Park Police in her career.

During the Metropolitan Police Department’s second annual Women’s Conference this week, Chief Smith sat down with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell to detail her successes and challenges. She also thanked members of the entire department for their work in communities and for supporting her along the way. Smith, an ordained minister, also spoke at length about the role faith has played in her life and leadership.

Thursday’s session at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in northwest DC was a live version of "Motivation with Marissa" at the request of Chief Smith. The full conversation streams this Saturday at 10 a.m. on FOX Local.