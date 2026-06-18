DC police chief announces juvenile curfew zone in U Street corridor June 18-21

The Brief MPD established a temporary juvenile curfew zone in the U Street corridor following city leadership action on youth-related disturbances. The zone restricts gatherings of 9+ minors in designated areas, with enforcement from 9:30–11 p.m. Thursday and 8–11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A citywide juvenile curfew (11 p.m.–6 a.m. nightly) remains in effect, limiting minors’ presence in public spaces overnight.



The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a temporary juvenile curfew zone in part of the U Street corridor after a city leadership order addressing youth-related disturbances on Thursday.

Officials said the restriction applies when nine or more people under the age of 18 assemble in public spaces within the designated boundaries, unless they are participating in approved activities outlined by the department.

By the numbers:

The curfew zone will be active from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, with earlier enforcement beginning at 8 p.m. and continuing until 11 p.m. on each of the following three nights, Friday through Sunday.

Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

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The adjustment on Thursday was made to allow time for attendees of a scheduled event to leave the area safely, officials said.

In addition to the temporary zone, a citywide juvenile curfew remains in effect nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., restricting minors from being in public spaces during those hours.