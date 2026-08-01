Teen shot at overnight car meetup in Prince William County, police investigating

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The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot overnight in Woodbridge. Police said the shooting happened at a large car meetup. The boy is in the hospital with "serious, life-threatening injuries," police said.



A teenage boy was shot at a car meetup in Prince William County overnight Friday, and police are looking for the public's help to find the shooter.

Woodbridge car meetup shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, according to police, at a large car meetup on Crossing Place in Woodbridge.

Prince William Police said they were called to investigate when a 16-year-old boy was taken to the with a gunshot wound.

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When detectives went to the scene of the shooting, they said the car meetup had ended and everyone had left, but officers found shell casings and "evidence of an altercation."

The 16-year-old was still in the hospital Saturday evening, with what offices described as "serious, life-threatening injuries."

Investigators looking for witnesses

What you can do:

Detectives are still investigating and so far do not have any information about a potential suspect. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 703-792-7000.