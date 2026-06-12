Bowser extends DC youth curfew, MPD Navy Yard curfew zone in effect through weekend

The Brief Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the District's youth curfew for at least another two weeks. The Metropolitan Police Department has also established a curfew zone in Navy Yard in effect throughout the weekend. The curfew will continue through Saturday, June 27, but could potentially be extended again.



Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended an emergency order establishing a nightly curfew in the District for at least another two weeks.

What we know:

Bowser announced she was extending the curfew Friday evening.

Under the curfew, people under 18 years old will not be allowed out between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., through Saturday, June 27.

As part of that order, the Metropolitan Police Department has also established a curfew zone in Navy Yard in effect through the weekend. That zone will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

A juvenile curfew zone established in Navy Yard, in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday, June 12, 2026 through Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The Navy Yard curfew zone is bounded by:

I-695 between South Capital Street and 8th Street SE to the north

8th Street between I-695 and the Anacostia River to the east

The Anacostia River to the south

South Capitol Street between the Anacostia River and I-695

What they're saying:

Bowser said the extension was a response to repeated incidents of violence and "teen takeovers," including, most recently, at a Chipotle restaurant in Navy Yard, where teens grabbed and threw chairs and tables.

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Bowser also called the extension "urgently needed" with local schools letting out for summer vacation and the fact that "summer heat tends to exacerbate tempers."

What's next:

Under the current order, the curfew is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. However, it could be rescinded or even extended before that time.