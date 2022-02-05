Police ask for help identifying people of interest in robbery of luxury clothing store in northeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying five people of interest in a robbery.

Investigators say the group robbed luxury apparel store A Ma Maniere, located in the 1200 block of H Street NE, back on January 25.

They released this video of the incident.

Police say the robbery started when one of the group members acted as a decoy customer, allowing the others to then enter the store after it was locked. Police say then two of the group members implied they had weapons, and told everyone in the store to get down.

The group then stole several pieces of clothing and accessories.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.