DC police arrest, charge 14-year-old girl after series of armed robberies set up using online dating app

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has been arrested and faces charges in connection with a series of armed robberies they say happened after meetings were arranged on a dating app.

The first incident was reported on January 24 on North Capitol Street. Police say when the victim arrived at the location one suspect pulled out a handgun while another robbed them. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered.

Another victim was robbed at gunpoint in the same manner during a second incident on February 2 on Peabody Street. Police say the suspects again fled in the victim’s vehicle, which has not been found.

A third incident happened on February 7 on Fort Totten Drive. This time a victim was assaulted at gunpoint but nothing was stolen.

The 14-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is still continuing.