DC police: 4-year-old girl, father wounded in targeted shooting

D.C. police say a 4-year-old girl and her father were wounded in a targeted shooting late Tuesday night in northeast Washington.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street near the Rock Creek Cemetery.

The girl and her father were outside when they were shot but police were not able to immediately locate them when they arrived.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital after suffering what officials call non-life-threatening injuries.

According to FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick, investigators say the shooting followed a dispute and that the victims and the possible gunman are known to each other.

Police are still trying to track down the alleged shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.