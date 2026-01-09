DC photojournalist killed in crash mourned by community

26-year-old Aaron Marckell Williams was fatally struck in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon while he was crossing the street. He's remembered as "a talented photographer, storyteller and beautiful soul."

What they're saying:

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity released a statement on Williams' passing.

"Bro. Williams was a gifted photojournalist, a visual storyteller whose lens captured the dignity, culture, and lived experiences of our people with care and intention. At the time of his passing, he was on assignment; traveling to a nearby church to photograph a story, doing the very work he loved and was called to do."

Williams was a graduate of the University of Miami, and previously worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Informer.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Marckell Williams — a talented photographer, storyteller, and beautiful soul who was once part of the Washington Informer family. His passion for capturing people, culture, and truth will never be forgotten," said the Washington Informer in a statement.

The backstory:

On Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene of a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of 16th and L Street Northwest.

Williams was struck and killed in the crash.

According to court documents, the driver of a dark Chevy Malibu, identified as Santana Zaki Matthews, 20, was driving southbound on 16th Street NW when it hit a gold Toyota Corolla traveling east on L Street NW. The Malibu then redirected slightly to the left, hitting Williams in the crosswalk.

Matthews continued to drive south, hitting a Jeep Cherokee and a gold Toyota Hilux Surf.

Matthews was then seen running on the sidewalk of 16th Street Northwest, where he threw his coat and another object, before continuing onto K Street, where he was apprehended by MPD.

MPD officers recovered his coat and found a freezer Ziploc bag which appeared to have a "green weed-like substance." Officers also found a digital scale and another quart-sized Ziploc bag.

Matthews was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.