D.C.'s Office of Lottery and Gaming announced over the weekend that FanDuel is the new sports wagering subcontractor for Intralot, Inc., OLG’s lottery and sports wagering system vendor.

The OLG confirms they’re getting rid of the GambetDC app, which has been subject to glitches and controversy, and moving on to the more established platform.

Now, anyone with FanDuel, which includes visitors to the District, can place a bet here and that’s tax revenue that would benefit the city.

In a statement, OLG's Executive Director Frank Suarez said, "FanDuel’s industry-leading offering will ensure that the District maximizes revenue under its existing contracts this year while delivering a best-in-class experience for 18+ residents."

FOX 5 has documented issues with GamBet over the years: glitches, an outage during the Super Bowl, one of the biggest sports betting days of the year, and frustration from some members of the D.C. Council over the performance.

That frustration was evident at an oversight hearing in January hosted by Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie — who lamented that revenue projections for the District had fallen well short.

"I have heard from many residents about the unease around the city’s woeful performance on sports betting. And I absolutely share those same sentiments," said Councilmember McDuffie. "From issues around usability to customer service and seriously declining revenue, we know the current model simply is not working. These concerns have only grown over time."

According to the D.C. Lottery, they brought in just $1.3 million in tax revenue, thanks to its sports betting operation in 2023.

With his move, the agency is expecting at least $10 million in direct tax revenue annually. They claim that D.C. already has 20,000 FanDuel users who have generated $15 million because of bets placed in Maryland and Virginia.

D.C. sports betters should officially be able to start making wagers on FanDuel in the spring.