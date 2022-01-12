DC nurses plan rally over 'unsafe' staffing conditions at Howard University Hospital

D.C nurses plan to rally outside Howard University Hospital in Northwest Thursday. The union says staffing conditions have become unsafe.

"Most of the nurses are overwhelmed," said nurse Eileen Shaw. "They are, like, throwing their hands up and saying, ‘I can’t do this. This is too much for me to do.’"

Shaw is a chair on the D.C. Nurses Association and has been a nurse for over 40 years, much of that time spent at Howard University Hospital.

She said it’s never been like this—with the risk, stress and workload as the pandemic continues to claim lives, including one of their own. Howard nurse Noel Sinkiat was 64 when he died in 2020.

"We were, like, buddies together on the unit," said Shaw. "I knew him very well."

The nurses association says their Howard nurses are being assigned too many patients and it’s become unsafe.

Staff is so low, Shaw said, with some nurses being told to come in after they’ve called out sick.

"I’ve had one nurse that was ill that called in. The supervisor called and told her that she had to come in, only [for her] to be sent home," Shaw said. "So no, I wouldn’t want an ill nurse taking care of me or my family member."

Shaw said she’s watched friends leave the nursing profession and constantly urges others to stick it out.

"Every day. I’m like, ‘You’re doing a good job. Come on, we’re going to get through this,’" she said.

A hospital spokesperson provided a statement saying:

"Howard University Hospital is deeply committed to the health and safety of our patients and staff. Like the vast majority of hospitals across the country, we are facing staffing shortages that have been exacerbated by the current COVID surge and significant community spread. We are working diligently to ensure we are safely staffing our units and supporting our valued nurses and staff so they can continue to care for our patients. Current efforts include:

- Using staffing agencies, as needed, to efficiently supplement current staffing to ensure that we are adequately prepared to care for everyone who walks through our doors;

- Reallocating internal hospital resources and specific clinical roles, as needed, to provide further support to areas that are impacted by staff shortages;

- Collaborating with the DC Hospital Association as they advocate for city officials to announce a public health emergency and provide additional resources to address staffing issues; and

- Effectively utilizing our nurse residency program that provides on the job, in-house training for recently licensed nursing professionals.

We recognize the pressures facing our nurses and our entire staff at Howard University Hospital and value their continued dedication to our patients. We are actively monitoring staffing levels and consistently engaging with our nurse leaders and frontline staff to ensure we are working collaboratively to understand and address their needs."

Thursday’s rally is scheduled for 8:30-10:30 a.m. in front of the hospital on Georgia Ave.