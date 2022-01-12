DC’s new COVID-19 vaccination entry requirement begins this weekend
WASHINGTON - The District's new vaccine mandate takes effect this weekend.
Beginning Saturday, venues across D.C. will be required to check for proof of vaccination before letting someone inside.
Timeline for Vaccine Requirements
January 15, 2022: one dose for ages 12+
February 15, 2022: fully vaccinated for ages 12+
Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required in the following locations:
Restaurant
Indoor food and drink establishments, such as:
Restaurants
Nightclubs
Taverns
Coffee shops
Food halls
Indoor cultural and entertainment establishments, such as:
Concert, live entertainment and sporting venues
Movie theatres
Bowling alleys
Indoor exercise and recreational establishments, such as:
Gyms
Fitness studios
Any facilities used for group fitness classes
Indoor event and meeting establishments, such as:
Conferences
Required Signage
Beginning on January 15, 2022, businesses shall display prominently, visible to patrons prior to entry, a notice informing patrons that proof of vaccination is required to enter any indoor portion of a covered location.
Proof of Vaccination
Before patrons can access the indoor portion of the business, a business is required to check the patron’s proof of vaccination.
One of the following options will demonstrate proof of vaccination:
A physical Center for Disease Control (CDC) Vaccination Card
A digital copy/photo of a CDC Vaccination Card
A COVID-19 Verification App such as VaxYes or CLEAR