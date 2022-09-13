DC neighborhood marks 1-year since young girl riding bike was struck, killed in crosswalk

Tuesday marks one year since 5-year old Allison Hart was struck and killed in a pedestrian crosswalk in northeast D.C. and many in the community say the street is still unsafe.

Allie was riding her bike when she was struck by a transit van at the corner of 14th and Irving Streets just before 7 p.m. on September 13, 2021.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but the young girl died from her injuries.

A 'ghost bike' now marks the spot where Allie's life was cut short. Allie's mother marked the intersection with a sign she made with pictures of her daughter using her old glue sticks.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says neighbors have been campaigning for better street safety and have been holding events like a "chalk-in" where they wrote safety messages and drew Allie's favorite pictures on the street.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Alnwick says the "All 4 Allie" Safe Streets Initiative has been created as a campaign to get D.C. residents to submit safety improvement requests to the city's 311 line in memory of Allie.

Neighbors say the city needs to do more such as having continuous sidewalks and installing raised crosswalks that would create more of a barrier at intersections.

Alnwick says one community activist has been posting videos on twitter of cars, Metrobuses and city trucks blowing through the four-way stop at 14th and Irving where Allie was killed.

"Thx you for sharing these videos. While clearly an issue involving diff types of vehicles RE: the Metro bus, I've sent this to the team to investigate," said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke in a tweet in response to the videos. "Our operators have a tough job but must also ensure they are operating safely, especially for the most vulnerable roadway users."