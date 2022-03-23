DC native Rajah Caruth to compete in his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Rajah Caruth, a Washington, D.C. native and rising star in the stock car racing world, will compete in his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race this spring.

Caruth will race driving the number 44 car for Alpha Prime Racing in the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 2.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"Richmond Raceway was the first track where I ever attended a NASCAR race as a kid, so it’s incredibly personal to me that my first Xfinity Series race will be here," said Caruth. "This is a truly full circle moment for me to actually be one of the drivers out there on the track. It’s the culmination of everything I have been working towards. I look forward to taking my racing career to the next level and seeing how I perform in the Xfinity Series."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The race is the first of several that 19-year-old Caruth has signed onto with Alpha Prime Racing for the 2022 season.

Caruth is coming off a very successful 2021 season where he finished the year sixth in points. He is also the third Black driver currently racing nationally in a NASCAR series. He's expected to have a full schedule of Xfinity Series racing in 2022.

Advertisement

Caruth is a graduate of Washington D.C.'s School Without Walls High School. He is currently a sophomore at Winston-Salem State University.