DC native celebrates 100th birthday bash

The District might be a little restrained under social distancing guidelines, but Evelyn Tymous Gray’s best friends still found a way to her 100th birthday last week.

D.C. – like cities and states across the U.S. – is under stay-at-home rules as it tries to stall the novel coronavirus.

But Gray’s friends - her Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters – honored the D.C. native with a car parade in her Northeast neighborhood.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A steady parade of cars moved past the centenarian’s home last Friday, celebrating a woman who has given much to her community.

Gray graduated from Dunbar High School 1936, and attended Miner Teachers College before embarking on a life-long career in the D.C. public school system.

Click here to sign up for emails from FOX 5

Advertisement

After retiring, she spent 25 years advocating for literacy among African-American children, and volunteering as a tutor.

Her commitment to education continue after that – when she set up a scholarship program in her name to help D.C. high school students attend college.

