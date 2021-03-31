DC native among Iowa State rowers killed when boat capsized

A D.C. native was one of two Iowa State student athletes who died after their boat capsized near Ames over the weekend.

READ MORE: Wind, rain and cold threaten DC’s cherry blossoms

Iowa State University police and the Hamilton County sheriff’s office identified Yaakov Ben-David, 20, of D.C. as one of the victims on Tuesday.

Ben-David was a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The boat capsized on Little Wall Lake in Iowa on Sunday, and rescue teams from local fire and emergency departments recovered the bodies on Monday morning.

Advertisement

READ MORE: DC mayor takes heat for sharing 'preventing auto thefts' video after Mohammad Anwar's death

Derek Nanni, a 19-year-old freshman chemistry major from Illinois, also died during the incident.

Three other Iowa State Rowing Club members were rescued.

