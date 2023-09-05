DC named least desirable place to live, according to new survey

According to a new survey the nation’s capital is the least desirable place to live, primarily due to high costs of living and rampant crime.

As reported by Breitbart, a survey published by Home Bay, a company that specializes in real estate education, decided to ask residents about the locations that they believe are the most and least desirable places to live based on such factors as costs of living, home affordability, and crime rates.

"Rural (21%) and suburban (24%) residents agree that the District is the most undesirable city, while urban residents (16%) rank it No. 4.," the survey revealed. The survey also found that residents ranked Seattle as the most desirable and underrated place to live.

"The most desirable places to live have a low crime rate (46%), affordable homes (43%), and a low cost of living (41%)," the survey continues. "More than 1 in 3 Americans agree that high crime (41%), a high cost of living (36%), expensive homes (34%), and high taxes (33%) make a place overrated." "Americans consider Seattle the most desirable city in the U.S. and the most underrated — stealing the distinction from Virginia Beach," the Home Bay survey reveals." Americans say the most overrated city in the U.S. is New York, while the least desirable city is Washington, D.C.

This survey comes after Giant Food in Southeast D.C. announced its plans to remove brand-name health and beauty care items as a result of increased thefts. In a statement, Giant told FOX 5 that they will be replacing many brand-name items with store-brand items at the Giant on Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C.

"The retail theft that we are experiencing across our market area is a problem that affects all of us, limiting product availability, creating a less convenient shopping experience, and most critically, placing our associates and customers in harm's way," said Giant in their statement. "We need to be able to run our stores safely and profitably, and we take these responsibilities seriously."