DC murals on boarded-up windows channel Black Lives Matter movement following protests

The plywood protecting windows in D.C. has turned into impromptu canvases for local artists.

Following the early days of protests against police brutality, many businesses downtown boarded up their windows and doors to prevent destruction and looting.

As a result, artists have taken the opportunity to create colorful and powerful murals that channel the Black Lives Matter movement.

Whether it be a symbol of unity, or the words “Black Lives Matter” with an eloquent image to match, the captivating pieces can be seen throughout the District.

Some pieces are names of people who died in the hands of police — Trayvon, Breonna, and George.

Statements include “Tomorrow is not promised, make the change today,” “Power to the people,” and “We have to talk about liberating minds, as well as liberating society.”

If you find yourself downtown, below are some of the pieces you might encounter.