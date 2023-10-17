DC mother devastated after therapy dog is killed in hit-and-run months after son's murder

A dog owner is devastated after her dog was hit and killed while they were on a walk in Southeast D.C. Monday night.

According to a police report, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Wheeler Rd SE, between Valley Avenue and Blakney Lane, SE.

The victim told police she and her dog Bruno were walking down the street when the car came up behind them and jumped the curb. The owner told FOX 5 that the car just barely missed her as came by and instead, it was Bruno who was struck.

The car fled down the street and the owner was left horror-stricken, seeing that Bruno had not survived.

She told FOX 5 Tuesday that the heartbreak is two-fold.

Bruno was the therapy dog that she got after her son, 33-year-old Denzel Greenwood, was murdered over the summer.

Greenwood was shot and killed in the 1300 Block of U Street on Aug. 4. His mother described him as a nice guy, who loved people, his cat Isis, and liked to listen to Bob Marley reggae music.

A suspect has not yet been arrested for his murder. Now, his mother is left grieving both him and her beloved dog.

Anyone with information related to either of these crimes should contact MPD.