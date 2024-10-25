Is this DC's most haunted house? A look inside the Octagon

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Octagon House, between 1910 and 1920. Artist Harris & Ewing. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

In the early 1800s, the Octagon House served as the White House for President James Madison, but today, it has plenty of ghostly activity to share.

The Octagon House is located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, originally built in 1799.

It's considered one of the most haunted homes in D.C. Stories dating back to the family who first owned the home report the mysterious ringing of servant's call bells.

Another legend claims former First Lady Dolley Madison hosts ghostly receptions in the house.

"We've had visitors who currently, still to this day, feel different energies. They'll feel prickles on the back of their necks...and in the house's time, there have been various reports of haunted activity," said Amanda Ferrario, manager of the Octagon. "There were newspaper articles beginning as early as the 1800s, that would remark on individuals trying to spend the night in here and couldn't last the entire night. Journal entries from different family members that had spent some time here. And then, of course, the very many anecdotal pieces from different people who have worked and or lived here."

