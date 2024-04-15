A D.C. mother of two is speaking out from her hospital bed as she recovers from a mass shooting in Northeast.

Kadejah Page was one of six people shot in the Carver Langston neighborhood last Wednesday.

She told FOX 5's Shomari Stone exclusively that she was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

Kaedjah Page, 30, of Northeast, D.C.

D.C. police are still looking for the two shooters who allegedly got out of a light blue Toyota sedan, fired several rounds, and then sped off down the 1100 block of 21 Street Northeast.

The department said that 29-year-old Aubrey McLeod of Largo, Maryland, died; two other men and two young boys survived.

Page told FOX 5 that she's "extremely grateful to be alive."

"I have two kids, but I couldn't imagine having them live in the world without me," she said. "I have a great support system. My life means everything to everyone, and I'm happy."

Page said that when the suspects began shooting that night, around 6 p.m., it was "outrageous," and "horrific."

"I didn't know where to run, where to go," she said. "I knew that it was more kids than there were adults outside. And to know that any of these kids can be struck and I don't have the power to go against any of them because there's so many shots, I got down and then I tried to roll over and I was struck again … I don't wish it for anybody."

The mother of two thinks that the shooters should find a better life, and something better to do besides running around, not caring that they may kill a child.

"A kid could have died and, unfortunately, someone did die," Page said. "And none of us should have been struck by guns that were placed in someone's hands where they had no business shooting."

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them.