Mom speaks out after 12-year-old son survives mass shooting in DC

The mother of a 12-year-old boy shot outside his apartment complex is speaking out about the mass shooting in Northeast.

The boy was one of six people shot Wednesday evening in D.C.'s Carter Langston neighborhood.

One man, 29-year-old Aubrey McLeod, died.

The 12-year-old’s mother spoke exclusively with FOX 5's Shomari Stone at an undisclosed location.

Featured article

She has moved out of the Carver Langston neighborhood – out of fear.

She said her 12-year-old son is traumatized.

He had just finished playing basketball with his 9-year-old friend.

They were about to stop at the ice cream truck, when suddenly, the two suspects got out of their vehicle and opened fire, shooting both boys and four other people.

"It sounded like a machine gun. It was consistent shots. I panicked," she said. "The first thing that came to my mind was my son is outside. I got up, I ran. I was crying and the only thing I saw was blood pouring from his face, and I lost it."

"I'm just thankful that they were able to get [the bullet] out and that it didn't puncture an artery because that could've been detrimental," she continued.

Police are still looking for two shooters who detectives believe got out of a light blue Toyota sedan with dark tinted windows, and sped off on the 1100 block of 21 Street,

While the 9-year-old boy and his 12-year-old friend survived with gunshot wounds, after the shooting, a car struck the 12-year-old.

READ MORE: DC crime: 9 shot, 2 dead in less than 5 hours

As of Thursday night, he is out of the hospital, recovering with his mother.

She told FOX 5 that he’s fortunate to be alive.

"It definitely makes me want to relocate to another state. The crime here is ridiculous," she said.

The other four survivors are expected to be okay. Some are still recovering from surgery at local hospitals.

The Metropolitan Police Department wants anyone with information about this shooting to give them a call.