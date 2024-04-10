Multiple people shot in DC neighborhood; photo of getaway car released

Shots were fired near an apartment complex in D.C. Wednesday, and police say multiple people were struck.

The shooting, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, occurred in the 1100 block of 21st Street NE.

A spokesperson for the department said they received a call reporting the gunfire around 6:10 p.m.

Multiple people shot in Northeast community; photo of getaway car released

Detectives are still in the area investigating the crime. So far, they believe the shooters may have driven off in a light blue Toyota Sedan.

The department has released a photo of the vehicle, hoping the public will come forward with more information.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.