Expand / Collapse search

DC crime: 9 shot, 2 dead in less than 5 hours

By
Updated  April 11, 2024 8:55am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A night of gun violence in Washington, D.C. left seven people wounded and two dead in less than five hours.

Here’s what happened:

2 children among 6 victims in deadly mass shooting

FOX 5's Shomari Stone spoke exclusively with the mother of a woman shot in the latest D.C. mass shooting. A 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were also among the people shot in the Carter Langston neighborhood in D.C. Wednesday evening.

21 ST STREET NE | MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS | 6:10PM

Police responded to the 1100 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver Langston neighborhood around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday night after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.

Officers found one man dead at the scene. 

Two other men, a woman, and a 9-year-old boy, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They are believed to have suffered wounds police consider not to be life-threatening.

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy later walked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting.

Investigators have released photos of the vehicle they believe was used by suspects to get away.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 children shot in DC neighborhood; photo of getaway car released

Image 1 of 6

DC crime: 9 shot, 2 dead in less than 5 hours

10TH ST NW | DOUBLE SHOOTING | 9:15PM

Officers responded to the 3500 block of 10th Street around 9:15 p.m. to investigate calls for a shooting. 

One man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing and was hospitalized with injuries. 

A second shooting victim walked into a nearby hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead. 

The investigation into the shootings is continuing.

READ MORE: 'We need help': Father who lost 3 sons to crime in DC pleads for action

18TH STREET & BENNING ROAD NW | SHOOTING | 10:35PM

Police were called to the 1800 block of Benning Road to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are looking for two armed suspects that may be operating a moped.

9-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Northeast neighborhood

A 9-year-old and a 12-year-old were among multiple people shot near an apartment complex in D.C. Wednesday evening.