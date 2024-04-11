DC crime: 9 shot, 2 dead in less than 5 hours

A night of gun violence in Washington, D.C. left seven people wounded and two dead in less than five hours.

Here’s what happened:

21 ST STREET NE | MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS | 6:10PM

Police responded to the 1100 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver Langston neighborhood around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday night after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.

Officers found one man dead at the scene.

Two other men, a woman, and a 9-year-old boy, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They are believed to have suffered wounds police consider not to be life-threatening.

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy later walked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting.

Investigators have released photos of the vehicle they believe was used by suspects to get away.

10TH ST NW | DOUBLE SHOOTING | 9:15PM

Officers responded to the 3500 block of 10th Street around 9:15 p.m. to investigate calls for a shooting.

One man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing and was hospitalized with injuries.

A second shooting victim walked into a nearby hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shootings is continuing.

18TH STREET & BENNING ROAD NW | SHOOTING | 10:35PM

Police were called to the 1800 block of Benning Road to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are looking for two armed suspects that may be operating a moped.