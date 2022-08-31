DC mom, 2 kids missing for days

article

D.C. police are asking the public to help locate a mother and her two children.

The situation has been upgraded to critical status, as police search for 44-year-old Gaddiel Adams, and her children, 6-year-old Sarah Blakeney and 44-year-old Michael Blakeney.

The family was last seen in the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Adams is a Black woman who stands 5'7'' and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Sarah Blakeney is a Black girl standing 4'0" tall and weighs between 40-50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, blue jeans and Nike sneakers. Her brother Michael is 3'0" and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The last time Michael was seen he was wearing a red shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans.

Police believe Adams and her kids may be traveling in a black 2019 Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 9EA6181.