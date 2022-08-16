DC mobile vaccine clinic helps bring essential back-to-school shots to children in the District

D.C. students can get their essential back-to-school vaccines at free mobile vaccine clinics that are making the rounds across the District.

The Kids Mobile Medical Clinic bus will be available in different areas of D.C. every Tuesday in August and September.

The clinics will provide free vaccinations to all D.C. children ages six months and up and their families. Provided vaccines will include back-to-school required vaccinations, first-time COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 boosters.

The mobile clinic will be available this Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 pm. to 3:40 p.m. at Kelly Miller Middle School.

A full list of mobile clinic locations and dates can be found online. Registration is required.

According to the District of Columbia Immunization Attendance Policy, all students must have up-to-date immunization certification on file with the school within the first 20 school days or they will not be allowed to attend school or school activities.

The mobile clinic is provided through a partnership between DC Health, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C., and MedStar Health.