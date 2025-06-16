DC measles case confirmed in international traveler, health officials say

D.C. health officials have confirmed a case of measles in an international traveler who recently arrived in the District.

Authorities are notifying individuals who may have been exposed to the virus at specific locations.

Here are the date, time, and locations of the measles exposure sites.

Dulles International Airport (IAD), 1 Saarinen Cir, Dulles, VA 20166, Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB), and in the baggage claim area.

June 8 from 10:30 am to 1 pm

Washington Metro Area Transit: Silver Line Train from Dulles Airport Station, transferring at the Metro Center Station to the Red Line Train heading towards Shady Grove Station.

June 8: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

The Russian School of Mathematics, located at 8401 Connecticut Ave, Chevy Chase, MD:

June 8, 3 pm to 6 pm

Washington Metro Area Transit: L8 Metrobus Southbound to Friendship Heights

June 8, 5 pm to 7 pm

Washington Metro Area Transit: H4 Metrobus Westbound to Tenleytown

June 12, 7:30 am - 9:30 am

Medstar Health Pediatrics in Tenleytown at 4200 Wisconsin Ave NW, DC 20016

June 12, 8 am - 2:30 pm

Anyone who might have been exposed to the virus should contact their healthcare provider or DC Health at 844-493-2652 for additional information.

MORE information online at DCHealth.DC.Gov.