DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to announce hybrid in-person, virtual learning for District schools: sources

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to announce that schools will re-open with both in-person and virtual learning this year.

Two sources – including Washington Teachers Union President Elizabeth Davis – confirmed the model for FOX 5’s Evan Lambert.

The mayor will reportedly announce the model during a Thursday news conference.

During a Wednesday update on the District’s response to the novel coronavirus, Bowser did indicate that more details on schools reopening would be provided on Thursday.

D.C. – like its neighbors Maryland and Virginia – shut down schools during the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Districts in the DMV and throughout the country are pondering a number of models as they prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Wednesday, Prince George’s County school official announced that their district will implement distance learning from Aug. 31 through Jan. 29.

Montgomery County and Arlington schools have made similar announcements recently.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.