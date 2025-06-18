DC Mayor Bowser proposes expanded juvenile curfew to curb youth violence

The Brief Bowser proposes expanding the juvenile curfew to include all minors under 18. The summer curfew would run daily from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., with added enforcement zones. Critics say the plan targets symptoms, not the root causes of youth violence.



Mayor Muriel Bowser is proposing an expansion of D.C.'s juvenile curfew to address youth violence during the summer months.

Bowser announced her intention to submit emergency legislation to the D.C. Council that would extend the current curfew to include all minors under 18. The measure would apply from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week, throughout June, July and August.

Summer curfew expansion

Currently, the city’s curfew applies only to youth 16 and younger from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and from midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends.

The proposed change comes after a recent ‘takeover’ in the city’s Navy Yard neighborhood where teenagers were fighting and causing disturbances. D.C. police say several juveniles were arrested, and a victim was sent to the hospital following a robbery after the incident.

Bowser and Police Chief Pamela Smith say the expanded curfew is intended to help keep young people and the public safe.

Police zones proposed

What we know:

The legislation also gives the Metropolitan Police Department authority to establish extended juvenile curfew zones, modeled after temporary drug-free zones. These zones could go into effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for up to 15 days, with an option to extend to 30 days. Advisory Neighborhood Commissions or local business groups would be allowed to petition for one.

Exemptions in D.C.’s curfew law would remain in place, including exceptions for work or running errands for parents or guardians.

Some residents see the curfew as a short-term solution that does little to address the deeper causes of youth gatherings and violence.

Bowser has submitted the measure as emergency legislation with the goal of having it in place as soon as possible.

Expanded juvenile curfew legislation details from the Office of Mayor Bowser:

Changing the juvenile curfew hours to 11 pm every day in July and August 2025, and to extend the applicability of the juvenile curfew to 17-year-olds.

Authorizing the Chief of Police of MPD to establish an extended juvenile curfew zone(s). This proposal mirrors the parameters of the popular drug free zones from the Secure DC Omnibus bill signed into law by Mayor Bowser in March 2024. For these extended juvenile curfew zones, the curfew will begin at 7 pm and remain in effect for 15 consecutive days, with a possibility of extension based on public safety considerations for up to 30 days. An Advisory Neighborhood Commission, business improvement district, or Main Street organization can also petition the Chief of Police to establish an extended juvenile curfew hours zone.

Allowing the Mayor to authorize an emergency juvenile curfew.

