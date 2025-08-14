DC Mayor Bowser flies to Martha's Vineyard while city is under federal control

The Brief Sources have confirmed Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is in Martha's Vineyard for a family commitment. She is expected to return to Washington D.C. tomorrow afternoon. The Mayor's travel comes as President Trump has moved to expand federal authority over D.C.'s police and homeless encampments.



Mayor Muriel Bowser is in Martha's Vineyard on a family commitment Thursday and is expected to return to the District Friday afternoon, sources confirm to FOX 5 DC. Her travel comes as President Donald Trump has moved to expand federal authority in the District.

What we know:

Trump has extended federal control over the Metropolitan Police Department this week and directed the clearing of homeless encampments. The move has led to growing concerns among city officials and residents about the loss of D.C.'s local autonomy.

Bowser and other local officials have long been vocal opponents of federal intervention in the city's affairs. In past statements, D.C., Bowser has expressed her strong desire to maintain local control, particularly over the police department.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 DC Wednesday, Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith described the deployment of federal personnel and National Guard troops as an opportunity to strengthen crime-fighting efforts amid staffing shortages.

"This is a great opportunity for us to build on efforts to reduce crime," Smith said, noting partnerships with agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals.

"We have been, over the last several years, focused on hiring more MPD officers," Bowser added. "We're at just over 3,100 officers. We like to be at 3,800 officers. So, to the extent that you see the federal surge creating more arrests, taking more guns - MPD, with MPD officers, would do the same thing."

Bowser said she and her staff met with Attorney General Pam Bondi and the directors of other major agencies on Tuesday to work out issues and to coordinate.

"They regard it as a success to have more presence and to take more guns off the street, and we do too," Bowser said. "That's what MPD works on every single day, is taking guns off the street." Bowser said officials did make it clear that the federal deployment is part of a 30-day surge and will be evaluated at the conclusion.

"We know how the feelings of crime and perceptions of crime are sometimes different than seeing numbers go down - and we've seen numbers go down - let me be clear. Over the last two years we have reached a 30-year low and violent crime," she said. "What the chief and all of us hear from time to time though is that we don't want any crime."