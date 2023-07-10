DC Mayor Bowser, city leaders focus on safety as violent crime numbers rise

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to hold a media event on public safety Monday amid growing concerns about rising crime.

This comes ahead of Tuesday's council meeting where crime will be a top priority.

According to the latest D.C. Crime statistics, violent crime is up 30 percent from this time last year. Homicides are up 13 percent, robberies have risen 49 percent, and sex abuse crimes increased 35 percent.

The July Fourth holiday was a violent one in the district. From July 4 to July 5, D.C. police reported 11 separate shooting scenes and six homicides.

One of the violent incidents was a mass shooting after a block party that left nine people wounded.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports that Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Chair of the Council's Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, has announced emergency proposals as crime numbers rise. The legislation would, among other things authorize police pursuits in certain circumstances, create a new offense of "endangerment with a firearm" - a felony for anyone who shoots a gun in public, and strengthen pre-trial detention for adults and juveniles charged with violent crimes.

The measures are based on Mayor Bowser's "Safer-Stronger DC" bill.

Pinto said she wanted to move on the parts of the bill that she feels could pass quickly and have an immediate impact.