Maserati road-rage shooting suspect identified by DC police

D.C. police have released the identity of a man suspected of getting out of a Maserati and shooting another driver during a road rage incident in the Kenilworth neighborhood in May.

Police say they’re looking for 42-year-old Kenneth Miles Davis Jr. of Lahnam in connection with the incident.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the Maryland man being cut off by two other drivers. The suspect emerges from his car and fires a gun into one car, wounding a woman, and then firing at another car.

The woman who was shot during the incident in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, near the city’s border with Maryland, was expected to survive her injuries.

Two children were also in the car. Although neither of the children were shot, one was hurt by shattering glass.

Police say they recovered Davis' vehicle at a home in Prince George's County.