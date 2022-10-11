Expand / Collapse search

DC marks 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with ways to keep you and your family safe

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:48AM
News
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON - It's Fire Prevention Week and the brave men and women in fire departments across the country are hard at work to make sure you and your family stay safe!

Tucker Barnes visited DCFD-Engine 2 & Rescue Squad 1 for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

In the nation's capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with a visit from FOX 5's Tucker Barnes – who got an inside look at the workings of a D.C. firehouse and saw firsthand what it takes to fight, prevent and safely escape fires.

The National Fire Protection Association has more information online on how to prepare your home fire safety escape plan.

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Tucker tries the fire pole

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Gearing up

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: High angle crews

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Recruiting the best!

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: National Fire Dog Monument

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Ready at a moment's notice

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: DCFD SWR 1

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Inside the EMS ambulance

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: DC Fire and EMS Engine 2

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Making Breakfast with DC Fire and EMS

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Tucker prepares with DC Fire and EMS

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Inside the fire truck

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!

Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: DC Fire and EMS

In the nation’s capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with an inside look at what they do every day to help keep you and your family safe!