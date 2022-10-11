DC marks 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with ways to keep you and your family safe

article

It's Fire Prevention Week and the brave men and women in fire departments across the country are hard at work to make sure you and your family stay safe!

Tucker Barnes visited DCFD-Engine 2 & Rescue Squad 1 for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

In the nation's capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with a visit from FOX 5's Tucker Barnes – who got an inside look at the workings of a D.C. firehouse and saw firsthand what it takes to fight, prevent and safely escape fires.

The National Fire Protection Association has more information online on how to prepare your home fire safety escape plan.