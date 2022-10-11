DC marks 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with ways to keep you and your family safe

article
WASHINGTON - It's Fire Prevention Week and the brave men and women in fire departments across the country are hard at work to make sure you and your family stay safe!
Tucker Barnes visited DCFD-Engine 2 & Rescue Squad 1 for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
In the nation's capital, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with a visit from FOX 5's Tucker Barnes – who got an inside look at the workings of a D.C. firehouse and saw firsthand what it takes to fight, prevent and safely escape fires.
The National Fire Protection Association has more information online on how to prepare your home fire safety escape plan.
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Tucker tries the fire pole
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Gearing up
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: High angle crews
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Recruiting the best!
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: National Fire Dog Monument
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Ready at a moment's notice
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: DCFD SWR 1
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Inside the EMS ambulance
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: DC Fire and EMS Engine 2
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Making Breakfast with DC Fire and EMS
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Tucker prepares with DC Fire and EMS
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: Inside the fire truck
Fire Prevention Week 100th Anniversary: DC Fire and EMS
