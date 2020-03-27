DC market uses robots to deliver groceries during coronavirus pandemic

A small D.C. market is turning to technology to deliver essential supplies during the coronavirus pandemic in one Northwest neighborhood.

Broad Branch Market in Chevy Chase is actually using robots!

The owner tells FOX 5, she has learned to adapt to the times being a small business owner and since lots of customers have concerns about coming to the store during the COVID-19 outbreak, she can now deliver to them.

Autonomous food delivery has popped up all over the country in the wake of the pandemic.

