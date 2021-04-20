DC marijuana advocacy group celebrates 4/20 by giving away joints if you can prove you’re vaccinated

A marijuana advocacy group in the nation's capital is celebrating Tuesday's unofficial cannabis holiday by rewarding those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

DC Marijuana Justice is holding their 'Joints for Jabs' giveaway Tuesday, April 20 in recognition of 4/20 -- a day traditionally and unofficially used to celebrate smoking marijuana.

The group says volunteers have safely rolled 4,200 joints for the occasion and will gift them to adults, 21 and over, at approximately 20 location across the city with proof of vaccination.

Group officials say home cultivators in D.C. donated more than eight pounds of cannabis for the giveaway.