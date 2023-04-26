DC man who had car tires stolen said thieves tried to strike again days after he had them replaced

A D.C. man who had his car tires stolen said thieves tried to strike again just days after he had them replaced.

Richard Parks told FOX 5 that all four of his tires were stolen from his Honda Civic sometime in the morning hours of April 18. He reported the theft to police and had the tires replaced.

But then he said thieves tried to strike again over the weekend.

Parks said that this time the thieves were unable to remove the tires but broke out his car’s sunroof and stole items from inside.

"Generally, this is a very safe neighborhood. It does concern me a little bit that the thieves are getting bolder and pushing further up into northwest D. C. I mean, it's not really something that people around here expect," he said.

Parks added that it appears the thieves are targeting Honda Civics. Police say they are investigating the incidents as part of a string of thefts.