DC man wanted for rape charge at Penn State Abington campus

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Abdul-Jabril Cooper, wanted for the September 2024 rape of a student at Penn State Abington. Cooper, who has since left the university, has an active arrest warrant and is allegedly evading law enforcement. U.S. Marshals and local officials urge anyone with information to call 1-866-865-TIPS or submit tips through the USMS app.



Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for a rape on the Abington campus of the University of Pennsylvania State nearly a year ago.

What we know:

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has a warrant out for the arrest of 19-year-old Abdul-Jabril Cooper. Cooper has been charged with raping a female student in his campus apartment at Penn State Abington in September 2024.

Cooper has disenrolled from the university. Cooper has declined to surrender, according to officials.

The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia is working with the Penn State University Police and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office to apprehend Cooper.



"The rape of a student on a collegiate campus is a betrayal of safety that deserves immediate justice," said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark. "Actively evading law enforcement is a consciousness of guilt and Mr. Cooper should surrender immediately."

What you can do:

Officials say Cooper is 5'9", 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on Southern Ave in Southeast D.C.

Tips can be called in to the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477) or submitted via the USMS Tips App.