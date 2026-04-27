DC man sentenced after gun, fentanyl bust

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A D.C. man with a prior felony conviction has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after being caught with a loaded firearm and dozens of fentanyl pills he intended to sell, federal prosecutors announced.

What we know:

Lanoix Pierrelus, 26, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 41 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

In addition to the prison term, a judge ordered him to serve three years of supervised release.

Pierrelus previously pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2025. Federal prosecutors had sought a 51-month sentence.

At the time of the offense, Pierrelus was on court-ordered supervision for a prior felony firearm conviction.

Timeline:

On Oct. 22, 2024, Metropolitan Police Department officers on patrol observed a group gathered near a vehicle in a high-crime area.

Police say Pierrelus moved toward the rear of the car and crouched down as officers approached.

Officers recovered a loaded Ruger Model 57 pistol from the area, with a round in the chamber and 21 rounds in the magazine.

Following his arrest, officers searched Pierrelus and found a satchel containing 50 blue pills marked "M30."

The pills were initially believed to be oxycodone but were later confirmed by a DEA lab to be fentanyl, with a total weight of about 5.4 grams.

Authorities say Pierrelus admitted he intended to sell the pills.