DC man sentenced after gun, fentanyl bust
WASHINGTON - A D.C. man with a prior felony conviction has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after being caught with a loaded firearm and dozens of fentanyl pills he intended to sell, federal prosecutors announced.
What we know:
Lanoix Pierrelus, 26, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 41 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
In addition to the prison term, a judge ordered him to serve three years of supervised release.
Pierrelus previously pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2025. Federal prosecutors had sought a 51-month sentence.
At the time of the offense, Pierrelus was on court-ordered supervision for a prior felony firearm conviction.
Timeline:
On Oct. 22, 2024, Metropolitan Police Department officers on patrol observed a group gathered near a vehicle in a high-crime area.
Police say Pierrelus moved toward the rear of the car and crouched down as officers approached.
Officers recovered a loaded Ruger Model 57 pistol from the area, with a round in the chamber and 21 rounds in the magazine.
Following his arrest, officers searched Pierrelus and found a satchel containing 50 blue pills marked "M30."
The pills were initially believed to be oxycodone but were later confirmed by a DEA lab to be fentanyl, with a total weight of about 5.4 grams.
Authorities say Pierrelus admitted he intended to sell the pills.
The Source: This story includes information from Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice.