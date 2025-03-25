DC man says armed suspects tried to steal his car with daughter, granddaughter inside

The Brief A D.C. grandfather says he was held at gunpoint by two men during an attempted carjacking. He says the men tried to steal his car, while his daughter and granddaughter were still inside it. D.C. police are continuing their search for the two suspects.



A D.C. grandfather tells FOX 5 he's still feeling shocked and upset after two men armed with a gun tried to carjack him in the Chevy Chase neighborhood Monday night.

Malcolm Jordan, 51, says he was at a Marshall's in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 7 p.m. when a dark-colored Dodge Hellcat pulled up next to his Audi SUV, where his 7-year-old granddaughter and 8-year-old daughter were seated.

He says one of the suspects got out of the Hellcat and confronted Jordan while the other remained in the car, pointing a gun at him.

The man then jumped into Jordan's car and attempted to steal it using a USB device, but according to Jordan, it didn't work. The suspect got out of Jordan's car and the two men drove off in the Hellcat, leaving the grandfather and young girls shaken.

"t's an inconvenience because I had my daughter and granddaughter with me. It gives them nightmares. I don’t want them to have to go through that as well," Jordan said.

D.C. police are urging anyone with information to contact them.